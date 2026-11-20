BREVARD, Fla. — The Brevard Humane Society has suspended operations across its facilities and retail locations to focus on animals in its care while assisting the local Emergency Operations Center with emergency supplies.

The closures include the Animal Shelter and Wellness Clinic on Cox Road in Cocoa, the Merritt Island Adoption Center and the Brevard Bed and Biscuit Pet Hotel on Pioneer Road in Merritt Island. All four Molly Mutt Thrift Shops are also closed.

The animal welfare organization is assisting the Emergency Operations Center by providing needed equipment, bedding, cages, food and other supplies.

Officials also urged residents fleeing rising floodwaters to take their animals along with familiar items.

“The Brevard Humane Society continues to suggest that people evacuating and fleeing the waters to take their pets with them and to take the toys, bedding, and other comfort items with their pets so it reduces their stress and panic,” the organization said.

In addition, the organization postponed its 29th Annual Critter Run, which had been set for Sept. 22, rescheduling the event to Jan. 16, 2027.

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