WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — As rainfall continues, the city’s Stormwater Team is working in the field to clear blocked storm drains and address drainage issues.

Leaves, pine needles and other debris can accumulate over drains, restricting water flow and causing localized ponding.

In one instance, workers located and cleared a clogged grate beneath standing water, allowing the water to begin draining.

Residents who spot standing water, a blocked drain or other drainage concerns can call 407-327-1800 so crews can respond. Travelers are urged to use caution and stay safe as conditions change.

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