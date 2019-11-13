McGusty, Beverly send Miami past UCF 79-70

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Kameron McGusty scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Harlond Beverly had 15 points, and Miami beat UCF 79-70 on Tuesday night at Addition Financial Arena.
The Hurricanes (2-1) pulled away in the early stages of the second half with a 14-2 run over a span of 4:16. Beverly, who scored seven of his team's 14 points during the decisive run, punctuated it with a floater in traffic to give the visitors a 52-41 lead.
UCF (1-1) never managed to get back within fewer than six points. The Knights were their own worst enemy at times, as they committed 17 turnovers and shot only 42 percent (5 of 12) from the free-throw line.
For UCF, Frank Bertz and Darin Green, Jr. each scored 13 points.
