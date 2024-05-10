Local

Troopers find car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Curry Ford Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash late Thursday in Orange County was found Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they have taken possession of the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant to process it for evidence.

They did not specify where the car was found.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man was killed in the crash at Curry Ford Road and Colton Drive near South Goldenrod Road.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

See a map of the scene below:

