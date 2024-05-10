Troopers find car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash late Thursday in Orange County was found Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Troopers said they have taken possession of the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant to process it for evidence.
They did not specify where the car was found.
Read: Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Curry Ford Road in Orange County
Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on #CurryFord Road in #OrangeCounty.— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 10, 2024
READ >>> https://t.co/SZPfNzvlYv #wftv pic.twitter.com/tXk5I3t0GX
Investigators said a 28-year-old man was killed in the crash at Curry Ford Road and Colton Drive near South Goldenrod Road.
His identity has not been released.
Read: UCF Board of Trustees member, Sheriff’s Office employee among 4 arrested in sex stings at parks
Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.
See a map of the scene below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group