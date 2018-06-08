  • NBA Finals Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Warriors schedule, odds, predictions

    CLEVELAND - The 2018 NBA Finals could be over Friday night if the Golden State Warriors complete their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4.

    History books say the series is about finished - an NBA team has never recovered from a 3-0 deficit. 

    Here is how to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals, odds and series schedule:

    Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

    What: Game 4, NBA Finals

    When: Friday, June 8, 2018

    Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

    Time: 9 p.m. EST

    TV: ABC

    Livestream: WatchESPN

    Line: Warriors -4.5

    Over/under: 216

     

    2018 NBA Finals Game 4 Updated Series Odds

     

    Bet Odds
    G4 Spread GSW -5
    G4 Moneyline GSW -185, CLE +160
    G4 Total 215
    Series GSW -20000, CLE +4000

    Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

    2018 NBA Finals series schedule:

    Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114)

    Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103)

    Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102)

    Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

    *if necessary

