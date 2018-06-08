NBA Finals Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Warriors schedule, odds, predictions

CLEVELAND - The 2018 NBA Finals could be over Friday night if the Golden State Warriors complete their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4.
History books say the series is about finished - an NBA team has never recovered from a 3-0 deficit.
Here is how to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals, odds and series schedule:
Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
What: Game 4, NBA Finals
When: Friday, June 8, 2018
Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
Time: 9 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
Livestream: WatchESPN
Line: Warriors -4.5
Over/under: 216
2018 NBA Finals Game 4 Updated Series Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|G4 Spread
|GSW -5
|G4 Moneyline
|GSW -185, CLE +160
|G4 Total
|215
|Series
|GSW -20000, CLE +4000
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
2018 NBA Finals series schedule:
Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114)
Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103)
Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102)
Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
*if necessary
