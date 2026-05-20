Pelicans and Spurs to play regular-season games in Paris and Manchester next year

LONDON — The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs will play in Paris and Manchester next year as part of the NBA’s multiyear slate of regular-season games in Europe.

The league announced on Wednesday that the teams will meet in Paris on Jan. 14 and in Manchester three days later.

The NBA revealed last year that it planned to play at least six regular-season games in Europe over three seasons.

That started with a pair of games between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic last January, in Berlin and London. The games in the 2027-28 season will take place in Berlin and Paris.

“Playing games in Paris and Manchester reflects the strong momentum we’re seeing for basketball and the NBA in France, the UK and across Europe,” George Aivazoglou, the NBA’s managing director for Europe and the Middle East, said in a statement.

“As interest in the game continues to grow across the continent, we look forward to working with the Pelicans, the Spurs and our partners to deliver unique experiences for fans, aspiring players and the local communities.”

Next year’s Paris game will be the NBA’s 16th in France since 1991 and the league’s sixth regular-season game in Paris. Manchester has never previously hosted a regular-season game, although it will mark the 20th game featuring an NBA team in England since 1993.

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