The ride continues for Alex Fitzpatrick, who's in the mix at Doral's Cadillac Championship

DORAL, Fla. — Alex Fitzpatrick thought he'd be playing in Turkey this week. Being near the top of the leaderboard at Doral is a fine change of plans.

A week removed from teaming with his brother Matt and winning the Zurich Classic — a victory that earned him membership on the PGA Tour — Fitzpatrick remained hot Friday. He shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66, getting to 6 under at the midpoint of the Cadillac Championship at Trump International Doral.

It's not something he expected a few months ago. Or even a few days ago, really.

“The text messages and stuff has slowed down, but the overwhelming feeling of like joy and happiness is yet to go away,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think for me, this year, it’s going to be a whirlwind and no matter what happens it will be a success. I can’t believe how many people have come up to me and congratulated me ... players and caddies and staff. It’s been incredible.”

Fitzpatrick had a ticket for a Sunday night flight that would have taken him from New Orleans to Turkey for this week's stop on the DP World Tour, then changed those arrangements in a hurry to get to Miami and begin prepping for his first $20 million signature event.

He's called this week “the first day of school” as he gets a real taste of life on the PGA Tour.

So far, the report card has been just fine. He got through a five-birdie, five-bogey roller-coaster to shoot an even-par 72 on Thursday, then had the six-birdie, no-bogey day on Friday.

“I think the nice thing is it feels like I’m doing the right things with my golf game. I’m working towards the right things,” Fitzpatrick said. “It's exciting. I feel like my game has been good for a while now. I think for a few months it didn’t really translate on the golf course how I would have liked, but it’s really taken a turn the past two months. I feel in control of my ball, which is nice. So, hopefully I keep hitting fairways and hitting greens and we’ll see what happens this weekend.”

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