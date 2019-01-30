Atlanta's mayor won't say if $27 million bridge will open for Super Bowl

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration will not confirm a report that a $27 million pedestrian bridge over Northside Drive will be closed to the public for the Super Bowl.
A media report published Monday quoted statements from a spokesperson for the Atlanta Falcons’ parent company and from the Twitter account for MARTA that indicated the bridge would be closed.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked a city spokesman to confirm the report on Tuesday afternoon. Bottoms’ administration still had no answers as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The construction of the bridge began in 2016 under former Mayor Kasim Reed, whose administration promised that was being built for the Vine City community. However, the AJC that year published a story that showed city records indicating the bridge was built to benefit the new Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Last year, the Bottoms administration requested that the City Council authorize additional $10 million for the bridge, arguing that the money was needed to get the bridge ready for Super Bowl 53.
More on this story later on ajc.com
