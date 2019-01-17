NFL, Super Bowl and Zoo Atlanta hold electronics-waste recycling rally  

The upcoming Super Bowl LIII, which takes place Feb. 3, is bringing some fringe benefits to Atlanta.
One special opportunity is the chance to recycle electronics gear.
The NFL, the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, Verizon and Zoo Atlanta will give Atlantans a chance to safely dispose of computers, monitors, televisions, cell phones and other devices on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Zoo Atlanta.
Most of these items are hard to recycle. Many contain dangerous chemicals and minerals that make them unwelcome in landfills and even in regular recycling centers.
The recycling effort is part of an emphasis on “greening” associated with this year’s Super Bowl.
Related: Super Bowl brings trees to downtown streets.
The free program will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the circular driveway just outside the Zoo Atlanta entrance gates. Zoo admission is not required for attendance at this event.
Accepted items will include desktop and laptop computers; LCD and CRT monitors; televisions; computer cables, mice and keyboards; gaming consoles; telephones and answering machines; stereo and audio equipment; paper shredders; alarm clocks; printers; cameras; conferencing equipment; remote controls; earphones; small electronic appliances; electronic toys; cell phones and accessories; glass and vacuums.
(Hard drives will not be erased at this event.)
The first 250 families bringing in items will receive a gift bag, and all who bring items for recycling will receive a discount on Zoo Atlanta admission.
Zoo Atlanta points out that the mining for minerals used in electronics is an increasing cause of habitat loss for many species, including gorillas. A critical component in cell phones and other small electronics is a rare substance called coltan.
The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the few places on Earth where coltan is found. As a result of mining for coltan, crucial gorilla habitat is being destroyed, resulting in the displacement and poaching of gorillas.
For more information go to the Zoo Atlanta website.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}