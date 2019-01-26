0 Super Bowl 53: Lyft offering half-off rides to MARTA, other deals

The throngs of fans headed to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 is bound to cripple the city’s already congested commute.

To ease some of those problems, the ride-hailing service Lyft is offering half-off rides to MARTA stations and a few other deals for visitors looking to make their stay memorable.

“The city is working hard to make sure that it’s as simple as possible to get around Atlanta during this time, and we want to support that mission in any way we can,” said Sam Bond, general manager of Lyft Southeast, in a news release.

Here are the deals Lyft is offering to Atlanta and its visitors:

• Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to MARTA stations during the week of the game. The discount begins at midnight Monday, Jan. 28 and ends at 4 a.m. Feb. 4. Riders can receive the discount using the code SUPERMARTA in their Lyft apps. The discount does not include trips to or from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

• Delta Air Lines reward members will also get a deal for taking Lyft. Delta SkyMiles users can earn five miles for every $1 they spend taking Lyft in Atlanta. The deal begins Feb. 1 and ends Feb. 3. Riders can learn more about the deal by visiting www.deltalyft.com.

• Visitors to Atlanta will also receive discounted rides to more than 40 craft breweries in Georgia. The deal is a part of a partnership with the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. Riders headed to any of the breweries will receive 50 percent off their Lyft ride home. See a full list of participating breweries here: lyft.com/gabeer.

• Lyft is also offering discounts for those hoping to sight-see while in Atlanta: Free rides to and from Zoo Atlanta for any ride valued at $10 each way or less. Users should use the code ZOOATL to get the free ride. Lyft is also offering $15 off a ride to Ponce City Market with code TOUCHDOWNPCM.

In addition to the discounts, Lyft has designated pick-up and drop-off areas near popular attractions such as the Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta and the Woodruff Arts Center. The ride-share service is also increasing the amount of e-scooters its providing during Super Bowl week. Users can rent a scooter from the Lyft app. The scooters can be unlocked for $1 and cost 15 cents per minute after that.

This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.