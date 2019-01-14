0 Taking MARTA to the Super Bowl: a guide for first-time riders

As far as downtown traffic is concerned, the Super Bowl may be the Olympics times two.

Those attending the big game, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, the concerts in Centennial Olympic Park or any of the many satellite events, will find driving and parking a challenge.

The event may attract a new crop of commuters to the MARTA system. MARTA is preparing for them with beefed-up staff and security.

So what’s the best way to get to the 83,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium? The preferred MARTA station for Mercedes-Benz Stadium attendees is the GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center Station, on the Blue and Green lines.

Or you can get off at the Five Points station and walk west on Marietta Street to the new stadium.

The Benz offers this guide to finding the stadium.

Here are a few pointers for MARTA newbies:

Riders can purchase a one-ride pass or a day-pass at vending machines in MARTA stations. One-use Breeze tickets can be loaded with a fare only once, and expire after 90 days.

Repeat users will want to buy a Breeze card, which can be loaded with multiple fares. Each one-way fare is $2.50.

Breeze cards can be purchased for $2 at Breeze vending machines, at MARTA RideStores or online.

Tap the Breeze card on the blue Breeze “target” to the right of the fare gate; it will beep and open. Keep in mind Breeze cards cannot be used for multiple passengers. Each passenger must have his or her own Breeze card. (Children under 46 inches can ride free, limited to two children per paying adult.)

Trains are marked with the last station that they travel to. This MARTA map (martaguide.com/rail-station-map/) offers a guide to every stop on every line. The Red Line travels from the airport in the south through Five Points to North Springs in the north. At the Lindbergh station, the Gold Line splits off from the Red Line and continues northeast to Doraville.

MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) is metro Atlanta's principal public transit operator. MARTA provides bus and rail services in Atlanta, Georgia. Courtesy of MARTA

The Blue Line travels from Indian Creek in the east passing through Decatur and Five Points to H.E. Holmes in the west. The Green Line also travels east and west, and branches off the Blue Line to stop at Bankhead. The eastbound Green Line ends at the Edgewood/Candler Park station, but eastbound passengers can change to the Blue Line there.

Trains usually stop at every station on the line.

Passengers can change between all lines at Five Points; they can change between the Red and Gold lines at the Lindbergh station.

Google Transit can help you pick out the MARTA train lines to use for particular destinations.

Once in the stations, look for the northbound, southbound, eastbound or westbound platforms.

At each station entrance, there are extra-wide fare gates to accommodate wheelchairs, bicycles, strollers, luggage and families with children.

When exiting the station, tap your Breeze card again on the blue “target” to open the fare gate. This will also load your card with a free bus transfer.

This site (martaguide.com/10-easiest-destinations-to-get-to-on-marta/) gives suggestions about the 10 easiest destinations on MARTA, including Lenox Square, Georgia State University, the Fox Theatre and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Hungry MARTA riders might enjoy these restaurants, all of which are near a MARTA train station.

MARTA buses run over 91 routes to many more destinations than MARTA trains, and cover more than 1,000 route-miles. A bus schedule and map can be found at www.itsmarta.com/bus-schedules.aspx.

