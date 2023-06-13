UCF hires former Knight Rich Wallace as head baseball coach

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF has hired Rich Wallace as its new head baseball coach.

Wallace played for the Knights from 2000-2003 and served as an assistant coach for UCF from 2004-2008. The Orlando native has spent the last two decades as a Division 1 assistant coach with stops at Florida State, Notre Dame, Jacksonville, Creighton, High Point and UCF.

Wallace helped teams at UCF in 2004, Jacksonville in 2018 and Notre Dame in 2021 and 2022 to NCAA Championship appearances.

“Rich Wallace will be a perfect fit for UCF baseball,” says UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir. “As a player and coach, he already has experienced UCF and played on three UCF NCAA tournament teams. His experience as a national recruiter and with player development is well-known. In particular, his recent work at Notre Dame is noteworthy in producing consecutive teams advancing to the Super Regional level, one of those advancing to Omaha. I firmly believe Rich has a great understanding of what it takes to build a tournament team and an Omaha roster.”

“To come back to UCF as the head baseball coach is absolutely a dream come true for myself and my family,” says Wallace. “I’m truly grateful to Terry Mohajir and (University president) Dr. Alex Cartwright for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work.”

