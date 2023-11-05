UCF holds off Cincinnati to win first Big 12 game

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Former Edgewater star RJ Harvey scored three touchdowns and UCF beat Cincinnati 28-26 on the road Saturday afternoon to win their first Big 12 game in school history.

The Knights (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped their five-game losing streak with the win. UCF plays Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Houston to wrap up the regular season and has to win two of those games to become bowl eligible.

UCF led Saturday’s game 14-10 at halftime. Plumlee scored in the first quarter and Harvey scored his first of three touchdowns in the second quarter.

Down 17-14 in the third quarter, Harvey scored from 25 yards out to give UCF a 21-17 lead entering the fourth quarter. Harvey scored his third and final touchdown to put the Knights in front for good 28-20 with under three minutes to go.

UCF hosts No. 22 Oklahoma State on November 11. The Cowboys (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) upset No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday.

