UCF loses to WVU on Homecoming, drops to 0-5 in Big 12 play

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF turned the ball over four times and lost to West Virginia 41-28 on Saturday on Homecoming.

Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw three interceptions and fumbled once. UCF drops to 3-5, 0-5 in the Big 12 with Saturday’s loss.

West Virginia led UCF 17-14 at halftime. Plumlee connected with Kobe Hudson for a 34-yard touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown in the first half. UCF only trailed 24-21 after three quarters. Plumlee threw a touchdown to Javon Baker to cut the lead to three.

Plumlee’s fumble and his fourth and final turnover resulted in Garrett Greene’s third rushing touchdown of the game for a 31-21 lead. WVU scored 21 points off of four UCF turnovers.

UCF has now lost five straight games for the first time since 2015. The Knights will visit Cincinnati on November 4. The Bearcats are also winless in Big 12 play.





