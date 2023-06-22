Winter Park Girls Crew hungry to win Henley Royal Regatta

ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the third time in the 60-year history of Winter Park Girls Crew, the Wildcats are set to compete in the biggest high school rowing event in Europe.

The Wildcats are battling in the Henley Royal Regatta from June 27-July 2 in England. They finished second in the event last year and are hungry to bring a championship back to Central Florida.

Last month, the nine-member crew won their second straight high school national championship. They practice six days a week for 11 months out of the year.

