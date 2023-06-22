Sports

Winter Park Girls Crew hungry to win Henley Royal Regatta

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

Video: Winter Park Girls Crew battling in Henley Royal Regatta The Wildcats finished second in the event in England last year.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the third time in the 60-year history of Winter Park Girls Crew, the Wildcats are set to compete in the biggest high school rowing event in Europe.

The Wildcats are battling in the Henley Royal Regatta from June 27-July 2 in England. They finished second in the event last year and are hungry to bring a championship back to Central Florida.

Last month, the nine-member crew won their second straight high school national championship. They practice six days a week for 11 months out of the year.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read