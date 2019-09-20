Q McCray is an award-winning general assignment reporter. You can see his work live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News in the morning.
Q is happy to call Central Florida home again. He started his second stint at Eyewitness News in August 2018. Since leaving in 2012, he has worked at KABC in Los Angeles, WOIO in Cleveland and most recently WJLA in Washington D.C. He began his career at WALA in Mobile, Alabama, before landing his second job at WSVN in Miami.
Ask and he’ll tell you, 'I love my job!' for all the amazing opportunities and experiences he has had his 13+ year career. He was on the beach when Hurricane Katrina churned towards the Gulf Coast. He was at the Orange County Courthouse when Casey Anthony was found not guilty. He watched NASA’s last space shuttle, Atlantis, launch from Jetty Park. He followed the crowds of protesters seeking justice after Trayvon Martin’s death. Firestorms, earthquakes, riots, presidential elections, marches on Capitol Hill, and the list goes on.
Q was born in our nation’s capital and raised in Montreal, Canada, before moving to Los Angeles where he attended the University of Southern California (GO TROJANS! FIGHT ON!). He enjoys basketball and is an avid moviegoer, but there is nothing he loves more than spending time with his family.
Q is a Seminole County resident now. He lives in Lake Mary with his wife Devina and children Qwesi and Vivienne.
