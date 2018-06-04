0 How to go behind the scenes at Disney World

Behind-the-scenes Disney World tours provide guests with an insider's look at how the park works, as well as its history. From in-depth looks at Walt Disney World to shorter tours that focus on a specific interest, such as trains or "Star Wars," there are plenty of tours from which to choose.



The following are some of the behind-the-scenes Disney World tours:



Backstage Magic

This seven-hour tour includes lunch and a chance to navigate the tunnels beneath the park, see the inner workings of The American Adventure's audio-animatronics, observe costume designers and even get a look at the park's laundry facilities.



Behind the Seeds

Based on Epcot's Living with the Land attraction, this one-hour tour shows you the fish farm during feeding time and lets you check out four greenhouses.



Caring for Giants

Get an inside look at how animal specialists care for the African elephant herd within Disney's Animal Kingdom Park.



Disney's Keys to the Kingdom Tour

This tour is a somewhat shorter version of the Backstage Magic option. Keys to the Kingdom lasts for five hours and lets you access the underground tunnels, find out secrets about popular attractions and have lunch.



Disney's The Magic Behind Our Steam Trains Tour

This three-hour tour lets you ride around the park in a restored antique freight train, grants access to the roundhouse, and lets you watch engineers prepare the trains and learn more about them.



Epcot Seas Adventure – Aqua Tour

Explore the Caribbean Coral Reef with 30 minutes of snorkeling time. You'll learn more about its marine life and what it takes to maintain the 5.7-million gallon structure they live in. The entire tour, including snorkeling, takes 2.5 hours.



Epcot Seas Adventure – DiveQuest

Designed for SCUBA-certified divers, you'll have about 40 minutes in the waters of Caribbean Coral Reef and will learn about the inner workings of the reef. The entire tour, including the dive, lasts for three hours.



Savor the Savanna: Evening Safari Experience

Enjoy a private safari in the Harambe Wildlife Reserve and learn about the wildlife and their care. You'll also be served African-inspired cuisine, along with regional beer and wine selections.



Starlight Safari at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Wear a night vision device as you ride aboard an open-sided safari vehicle to see over 20 exotic African species roaming throughout the lodge. You'll get to see zebras, giraffes and much more.



Star Wars Guided Tour

Check out the "Star Wars" action at Disney's Hollywood Studios, where you'll see two live stage shows, greet characters and more.



Ultimate Nights of Adventure VIP Tour

This four-hour tour lets you explore Disney's Animal Kingdom Park at night via open-air vehicle and river boat. You'll also experience attractions and a show.



The UnDISCOVERed Future World

Take a four-hour tour of Epcot, including a visit to a VIP lounge and the wardrobe department.



Walt Disney: Marceline to Magic Kingdom Tour

Learn about how events in Walt Disney's life inspired the Magic Kingdom on this three-hour tour. You'll get insider information about the design and operation of several attractions.



Wild Africa Trek

Take a three-hour tour at Disney's Animal Kingdom, where you'll see African animals such as giraffes and rhinos.



Wilderness Back Trek Adventure

Ride a Segway in a two-hour circuit with stops at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, the Tri-Circle D Ranch and Bay Lake. A cast member will provide information via headset so you can listen as you go.



World Showcase DestiNations Discovered

This five-hour walking tour of Epcot showcases 11 themed pavilions, where you'll learn about several countries' food, culture, history and more.



What else you need to know

Dress comfortably on your behind-the-scenes Disney World tour and take into account the length of the tour as well as the transportation involved before booking one. If you have younger children, for example, you'll probably want to choose a short tour that doesn't require a lot of walking.



Also be sure to check for any age requirements, particularly for tours at which alcohol is served.

