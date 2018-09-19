I-4 Ultimate: Crews will move Princeton Street exit up the road by two miles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - If you’re not careful, you could miss your exit.
Drivers north of downtown Orlando are in for a big change on I-4 that’s going to take some getting used to.
This weekend, the exit from I-4 eastbound to Princeton Street will be replaced with a new exit that drivers will encounter two miles sooner than the current one.
Crews with the I-4 Ultimate project will make the change this weekend. It will impact people trying to get to Princeton Street, Florida Hospital, and the Ivanhoe area.
Crews are shifting the exit to open more space in the work zone to build the new I-4 over the current I-4.
“We’ve got signs well ahead that will start notifying drivers about this change well south of SR-408,” said I-4 Ultimate spokesperson Dave Parks.
This weekend’s shift is a sign of bigger things to come. By early next year, crews want to use the new elevated lanes to get drivers to Par Street, Fairbanks Avenue and Lee Road without driving on the current interstate.
“We are looking at the end of this year or early 2019 for drivers to head from SR-50 all the way to Lee Road on that separate construction off to the right,” Parks said.
Workers will make the changes Friday night with everything in place by Saturday morning.
Officials from I-4 Ultimate said don’t rely on your GPS to remind you. Changes won’t register until 30 to 60 days after the traffic pattern changes, officials said.
