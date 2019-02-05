0 2 dead after car crashes into telephone pole, knocks out power to neighborhood, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car that moments earlier had fled a traffic stop by police crashed into a telephone poll in Orlando early Tuesday morning, killing both the driver and passenger, according to police.

Orlando police said an officer tried to pull the car over on eastbound State Road 408 near Orange Blossom Trail around 2:30 a.m. When the car refused to pull over, officers said they terminated the traffic stop.

Police said the car then exited the highway onto OBT and crashed into a telephone poll at a high rate of speed on Carter Street, killing both people in the car.

The crash also knocked out power to the surrounding neighborhood. According to the Orlando Utility Commission, 179 customers are without power as of 5 a.m. OUC estimates that power will be restored around 10:30 a.m.

