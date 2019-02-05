  • 2 dead after car crashes into telephone pole, knocks out power to neighborhood, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A car that moments earlier had fled a traffic stop by police crashed into a telephone poll in Orlando early Tuesday morning, killing both the driver and passenger, according to police.

    Orlando police said an officer tried to pull the car over on eastbound State Road 408 near Orange Blossom Trail around 2:30 a.m. When the car refused to pull over, officers said they terminated the traffic stop.

    Related Headlines

    Police said the car then exited the highway onto OBT and crashed into a telephone poll at a high rate of speed on Carter Street, killing both people in the car.

    TRENDING NOW:

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<

    The crash also knocked out power to the surrounding neighborhood. According to the Orlando Utility Commission, 179 customers are without power as of 5 a.m. OUC estimates that power will be restored around 10:30 a.m.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for the latest updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories