ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died and two others were injured after a shooting in Downtown Orlando Saturday morning, police said.
Officers said Keveon Smith, 22, died from his injures in the shooting and the two other victims are in stable condition.
Officers said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near Orange Avenue.
Orlando police blocked off a large section of Orange Avenue near East Livingston and West Robinson during their investigation and the roadway has since reopened.
Orlando police had the surrounding areas blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.
Orlando police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
