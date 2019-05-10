6 people hospitalized after crash with ‘heavy damage' in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Six people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a two-car crash at the intersection of South Econlockhatchee Trail and Lake Underhill Road, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said the crash involved heavy damage.
All of the injured people were transported to AdventHealth East Orlando Hospital with minor injuries, firefighters said.
Firefighters shared photos of the crash on Twitter. “Proof that seatbelts (and air bags) save lives,” they said.
