  • 6 people hospitalized after crash with ‘heavy damage' in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Six people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a two-car crash at the intersection of South Econlockhatchee Trail and Lake Underhill Road, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters said the crash involved heavy damage.

    Related Headlines

    All of the injured people were transported to AdventHealth East Orlando Hospital with minor injuries, firefighters said.

    Firefighters shared photos of the crash on Twitter. “Proof that seatbelts (and air bags) save lives,” they said.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories