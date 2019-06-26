  • Bear found dead on side of I-4 in Orlando

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Motorists caught a glimpse of a grisly sight along I-4 in Orlando Wednesday morning.

    A dead bear was found on the side of I-4 near the entrance ramp from John Young Parkway before 5 a.m., Orlando police said.

    Police said there was no vehicle at the scene or sign of damage to a car, so they are unsure how the bear died.

    Bears have made headlines in the Orlando area in recent weeks after being spotted roaming neighborhoods in the city.

    This is a developing story.

