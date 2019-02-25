Cold case hit-and-run: Who struck and killed man at Leesburg mall?

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Almost a year after a 27-year-old Ocala man was killed by a hit-and-run driver at the Lake Square Mall, police say they need your help finding who was behind the wheel.
Michael Roberts died March 10, 2018, when a 2018 silver Chevrolet pickup truck struck an SUV and two pedestrians in the Leesburg Mall parking lot.
Related Headlines
Police said hundreds of people were in the parking lot at the time because of a large event.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman wrestling with her dogs dies after they turn aggressive and attack her
- How police uncovered prostitution at Florida spa Kraft allegedly visited
- Florida woman finds snake in dryer while folding laundry
- Video: Boxing icon fatally shot at home near Ocoee; grandson named as suspect, given no bond
Leesburg police said two people inside the pickup truck got out and ran away.
“The victim was pinned under the vehicle, in between the tree and the vehicle,” said Joe Iozzi from the Leesburg Police Department.
Roberts died hours later. Two others were injured, police said.
Original coverage: Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver outside Leesburg mall
Leesburg police said Monday they believe the suspects are from the Sanford area.
Investigators believe the suspects may have left the state.
Anyone with information is asked to call Leesburg police at 352-787-2121.
County-By-County: Click here to read the latest news from Lake County
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}