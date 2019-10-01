  • More than 10 people injured after Lynx bus overturns on I-4 in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lynx bus overturned on Interstate 4 west at Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, police said.

     

    I-4 west at OBT is shutdown, causing heavy delays on the roadway.  

     

    "Hazmat crews remain on scene for an oil leak after an overturned bus on westbound I-4," The Orlando Fire Department tweeted.

     

    Skywitness 9 flew over the scene where rescuers carried patients on stretchers.

     

    Between 10 and 12 people were taken to area hospitals, with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

     

    The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

     

