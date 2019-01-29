  • Eastbound lanes of SR-528 reopen after fatal crash near SR-417

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash shut down the eastbound lanes of State Road 528 for four hours Tuesday morning near State Road 417.

    According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the road reopening just before 6 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<

    One fatality has been reported. No information about additional injuries has been released.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories