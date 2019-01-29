ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash shut down the eastbound lanes of State Road 528 for four hours Tuesday morning near State Road 417.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the road reopening just before 6 a.m.
One fatality has been reported. No information about additional injuries has been released.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.
5:45am UPDATE: 528 Eastbound is back open. These are the first cars on the 528 headed to the coast. @WFTV @SAckermanWFTV pic.twitter.com/bPkfpac3jI— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 29, 2019
BREAKING 528: fatal crash on the 528 Eastbound at Narcoossee Rd. 528 Eastbound is closed headed to @BrevardCo_FL.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 29, 2019
ALTERNATE: Here are two alternate routes to get around the closure. @SAckermanWFTV is live on the scene talking to @FHPOrlando about the crash. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/WtzSqeG7m3
