“It’s a miracle!” Customers react after gunman’s weapon jams as he shoots at victim

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was protecting people from a gunman inside a store ended up with the weapon turned on him, but deputies say the gun jammed as the suspect pulled the trigger.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jeancius Dorsainvil is charged with attempted second-degree murder. According to his arrest report, he went inside a store at the Morning Star Plaza off Silver Star Road and began showing everyone “he had a handgun in his waistband.”

After people inside convinced him to go outside, investigators say the victim blocked the door so he could not return. Deputies say Dorsainvil then pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger multiple times. The report states the “handgun did not fire because it appeared to be jammed.” Investigators said the ammunition was improperly loaded.

Customers like Chris Turner called it a miracle. “When it’s time you know. He had God on his side you know.”

According to the report, Orange County deputies arrested Dorsainvil a few doors down after a canine tracked him and bit him.

While being treated at the hospital, he mumbled, “I am only going to be in jail for three days.” Former Sheriff’s Detective Jamie Copenhaver said that is unlikely. “This individual is probably going to be exposed to lengthy jail time if found guilty.” The suspect could face a mandatory 10 years in prison for possessing a gun.

Copenhaver said he is grateful the unidentified victim was not injured. “Thank God that turned out like that.”

He also said people need to be more responsible when using guns. “I’m advocating training before anyone goes out, purchases a handgun, and carries. There’s a great responsibility that comes with carrying a loaded firearm.”

Dorsainvil has a hearing scheduled for March 5 at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.

