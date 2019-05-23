  • 1 killed, 1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on State Road 429 in Winter Garden

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One person died and one person was critically injured Thursday morning in a crash involving four vehicles on State Road 429 in Winter Garden, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    Troopers said the crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Road 429 near Winter Garden Vineland Road and Stoneybrook West Parkway.

    Witnesses said someone driving a Range Rover was traveling south in the grass median and began driving south in the northbound lanes of the road, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

    The front of the Range Rover struck a northbound Isuzu truck, which rolled onto its side, Montes said.

    Troopers said a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Cruze were also involved in the crash.

    The driver of the Range Rover died at the crash scene, the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the drivers in the cars were uninjured.

    Northbound lanes of the road remain closed in the area.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

