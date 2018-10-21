FHP: Woman killed, man critically injured in wrong-way motorcycle crash in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured after a car driving the wrong way in Apopka crashed into their motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lateisha Rhodes, 44, of Mount Dora, was riding on a 2017 Honda motorcycle with a 34-year-old Clermont man on State Road 414 around mile marker 9 near Hiawassee Road around 3:25 a.m. when the crash occurred, troopers said.
A 2014 Kia, driven by a 26-year-old Apopka woman, was driving the wrong way and crashed head-on into the motorcycle, troopers said.
Rhodes was taken to Florida Hospital South where she later died, troopers said. The man, who troopers have not identified, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
The man was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report. Troopers said they don’t know if Rhodes was wearing a helmet.
A blood-alcohol test is pending on the Kia’s driver, according to the crash report.
Charges are pending against the Kia’s driver, the crash report states.
