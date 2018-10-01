  • Water main break causes large hole to open in busy Orange County road

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A water main break caused a large hole to open Monday afternoon in a busy road in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orlando Utilities Commission said.

    Deputies were called shortly after 3 p.m. after the hole opened in an eastbound lane of Silver Star Road at Le Havre Boulevard, near Maynard Evans High School,

    Related Headlines

    Firefighters said the hole is 8 feet wide on the road's surface and 15 feet to 20 feet wide beneath the road.

    OUC said 150 customers in the area are affected by the water main break, the cause of which is unknown. 

    Read: Man injured by sculpture after falling into 8-foot cartoonish hole

    The agency said an 8-inch water line runs beneath the road. It's unknown how long the repair will take.

    Troopers said there is a road closure in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories