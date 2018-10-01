Water main break causes large hole to open in busy Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A water main break caused a large hole to open Monday afternoon in a busy road in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orlando Utilities Commission said.
Deputies were called shortly after 3 p.m. after the hole opened in an eastbound lane of Silver Star Road at Le Havre Boulevard, near Maynard Evans High School,
Firefighters said the hole is 8 feet wide on the road's surface and 15 feet to 20 feet wide beneath the road.
OUC said 150 customers in the area are affected by the water main break, the cause of which is unknown.
The agency said an 8-inch water line runs beneath the road. It's unknown how long the repair will take.
Troopers said there is a road closure in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other details were given.
10/1/18, 6p.m.: UPDATE: About 150 residential customers are impacted by the water main break on Silver Star. OUC crews are on the scene and continue to assess the situation. Residents of Staghorn Villas, Riviera Shores and nearby neighborhoods may experience low water pressure. pic.twitter.com/ybPUp1jEDW— Orlando Utilities (@OUCreliableone) October 1, 2018
OUC crews are on the scene of a water main break at the intersection of Silver Star and Le Havre, near Maynard Evans HS. Traffic is impacted, so avoid the area if possible. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible. As we receive more information, updates will be posted— Orlando Utilities (@OUCreliableone) October 1, 2018
#trafficalert large hole in road/Silver Star Rd/Le Havre Blvd in Pine Hills. #OCFRD Engine 42 on scene securing the area - hole in eastbound Silver Star is about 8-feet around on the surface, about 15' x 20' underneath the surface. pic.twitter.com/9TfWUMjTEl— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 1, 2018
