UCF student arrested for DUI manslaughter after fatal crash on University Blvd.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old UCF student is charged with DUI manslaughter after the Florida Highway Patrol says he caused a crash on University Boulevard that killed a Sanford man early Friday morning.
Troopers said Dean Kornblum, of Boca Raton, had alcohol in his system when he drove the front of his 2019 Audi into the back of Nissan SUV driven by a 36-year-old Sanford man around 1:25 a.m.
Related Headlines
Troopers said the impact caused the SUV to overturn near the intersection of University Boulevard and Bibb Lane. They said the driver of the SUV died on scene.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The Sanford man's name has not been released, pending notification of his family.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Kornblum was arrested at Orlando Regional Medical Center after being transported there for minor injuries following the crash, according to FHP.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}