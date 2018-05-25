Man found shot in vehicle on SR 408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a person shot on State Road 408 in east Orange County.
The call was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 between Semoran Boulevard and Goldenrod Road.
Deputies said a Hispanic man, 21, was driving a white two-door Honda and was shot. A passerby found the victim semiconscious in the driver's seat. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, investigators said.
The 408 westbound from Goldenrod Road was shut down until 10 p.m.
The victim's vehicle might have been involved in a minor traffic accident prior to the shooting, deputies said.
It's unclear if the shooting happened on the 408 or somewhere else.
Detectives are looking for witnesses who might have information about a suspect vehicle description or any information about the incident.
No other details have been released.
