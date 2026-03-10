‘Forever 21’: Family remembers young man killed in Apopka shooting

APOPKA, Fla. — An Orange County mother is mourning the loss of her 21-year-old son, who died Saturday from injuries he suffered in an Apopka shooting that also left three others hurt.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jamarrion Griffin died over the weekend following the Thursday night shooting on West 12th Street.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. at a home the family described as a place the extended family gathered for fellowship and for family celebrations.

According to Jamarion’s mother, the 21-year-old was at the home Thursday to play video games with his cousins, when gunfire erupted.

Neighbors near West 12th Street described hearing a barrage of gunfire at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the night of the shooting. Witnesses told Channel 9 they saw a car speeding away from the residence immediately following the gunshots.

Griffin, who was known to his family as Jay, was an Eagle Scout who held two jobs. He was described as a hard worker who was employed at Wingstop and also assisted with his family’s cleaning business.

His family noted Jay had been preparing to enlist in the Air Force before he was killed, following his older brother’s footsteps by joining the military. “He was ready to make that step, but we didn’t quite get there,” said Latoya Banks, Griffin’s mother.

Banks told Channel 9 she was working a nursing shift when she received the news that her son had been shot.

She described Griffin as a person who could hold a conversation with anyone and had no history of conflict with others. “He’s a great kid,” Banks said. “I don’t know anybody that would want to cause harm. He’s never done anything to anybody. So again, I’m just really shocked that this even took place.”

Banks told Channel 9 she was seeking justice for her son and also urged the community to put their guns down.

“No mother should have to go through what I’m going through,” Banks said. “I really want the violence to stop. This is a lot of senseless shootings that are happening around this community.”

Griffin leaves behind five siblings and an extended family. One cousin described him as a relative with an “infectious laugh,” the “cool cousin” who everyone wanted to sit with, and someone whose “smile could light any room.”

Family told Channel 9, “We’ll miss him everyday for the rest of our lives. Forever 21.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not announced any arrests but stated that investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Banks said she has spoken to investigators and said she is aware they are working hard to make an arrest.

“I hope that we can get some justice, justice for Jay,” Banks said.

Friends and family will gather at the home on West 12th Street on Monday evening for a candlelight vigil.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting as an active and ongoing case.

Meanwhile, according to Banks, the other victims injured in the shooting have now all been released from the hospital.

