Woman with Orlando ties arrested for shooting at Rihanna’s LA home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman connected to Orlando was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly shooting an AR-15 style rifle at singer Rihanna’s Los Angeles residence.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated the incident happened at 1:20 p.m. PT on March 8.

Authorities identified Ivanna Ortiz as the suspect. Despite the residence being shot at least four times, Rihanna, her partner, and their three children were inside and unharmed during the incident.

After her arrest, Ortiz was taken into custody and is now being held on a $10.25 million bond on charges of attempted murder.

Court documents obtained by WFTV indicate Ortiz previously lived at addresses in Orlando.

In October, Ortiz submitted an emergency petition against the City of Orlando, promoter Live Nation, and singer Billie Eilish concerning a planned concert at the Kia Center.

Ortiz has participated in multiple local court cases, none of which involved felonies. She was arrested on drug charges in Orange County in 2018, but the case was not prosecuted by the state. Between 2008 and 2024, she also faced several civil traffic cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

