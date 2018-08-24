Officials: Juveniles, deputy hospitalized after chase leads to crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three juveniles were injured in a crash after a pursuit with deputies in Orange County, according to investigators.
Deputies said they spotted a stolen car at about 3:30 a.m. Friday that was believed to have been involved in multiple residential burglaries. Deputies got behind the car and activated their lights and sirens, officials said.
The driver of the car then rammed a sheriff’s office cruiser, injuring a deputy. The car fled, and a pursuit was authorized, according to a news release.
The car crashed into another vehicle on Powers Drive and State Road 50, deputies said.
A passenger in the civilian vehicle, the injured deputy and the three juveniles were hospitalized, deputies said.
The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the conditions of the others have not been released.
The names of those involved have not been released.
