Orange County deputy's patrol car stolen after traffic crash in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - An Orange County deputy’s patrol car was stolen after a traffic crash in Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A stolen pickup truck crashed into an Orange County deputy’s car around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Overland Road and Grace Street, troopers said.
The deputy, who did not know the pickup truck was stolen, approached the car to check on the driver, at which point the driver tried to jump into the patrol car.
A fight ensued between the deputy and the driver, whom officials have not identified, with the driver ending up behind the wheel of the patrol car.
The driver then sped off before crashing in Apopka at Park and 1st Street near Kit Landing Nelson Park.
Multiple people were injured during the incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began when deputies received a 911 call saying a man was holding a knife to his neck on Summit Drive.
When deputies tried to talk to him, investigators said he took off.
Deputies called for backup and moments later, the man stole the pickup truck.
Authorities were able to bring him into custody, where he is being questioned.
