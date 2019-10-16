Patrol car involved in crash on I-4, causing delays near SR-44, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a patrol car on westbound I-4 Wednesday morning is causing delays near Orange Camp Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa said as of 7 a.m. delays were building between State Road 44 and Orange Camp Road.
UPDATE: @FHPOrlando now says this is a crash involving a patrol car. DELAYS: Traffic is very slow between SR-44 and Orange Camp Rd. @WFTV https://t.co/zwDasYjVUx— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 16, 2019
