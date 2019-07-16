DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A speeding car went airborne over water Tuesday morning when it drove off a gravel road at a high rate of speed before crashing into a concrete bridge support, killing the woman behind the wheel, Daytona Beach police said.
Police said the car ended up in the Halifax River, where the driver was found dead – likely from the impact of hitting the bridge.
Officers said the crash was reported at the Orange Avenue Bridge near South Peninsula Drive and Silver Beach Avenue.
They said bridge there has been closed for construction since 2016.
Public information officer Messod Bendayan said the investigation into the crash is continuing. At this point, he said the woman had to have been driving very fast to have crashed into the concrete bridge support 75 feet off shore.
“She had to have been air-born and more likely at a good rate of speed because there’s really no other way that could have happened,” he said.
Police have not released the name of the woman involved.
We're at the scene of a fatal accident at the east end of Silver Beach Avenue near the Halifax River. Please avoid the area so that investigators can do their work. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/C7fhUXvItB— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) July 16, 2019
