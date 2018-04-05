  • Stuck railroad crossing arms fixed after blocking traffic in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Traffic is moving after Orlando police said they had to reroute it when railroad crossing arms got stuck in the down position Thursday at two roadways.

     

    The incidents happened on Colonial Drive and Interstate 4 and Orange Avenue and Magnolia Street.

     

    CFX repaired the issue at about 8 a.m.

