Stuck railroad crossing arms fixed after blocking traffic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Traffic is moving after Orlando police said they had to reroute it when railroad crossing arms got stuck in the down position Thursday at two roadways.
The incidents happened on Colonial Drive and Interstate 4 and Orange Avenue and Magnolia Street.
CFX repaired the issue at about 8 a.m.
ALERT: Railroad crossing arms are stuck in the down position at Colonial & I-4, and Orange & Magnolia.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 5, 2018
OPD is rerouting traffic and CFX is on scene working on the issue.
