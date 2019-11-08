Student, driver hurt in crash involving school bus in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a car and a student were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus in Orange County, firefighters said.
Officials said the crash occurred around 8:07 a.m. on Aloma Avenue, between Forsyth Road and North Palmetto Avenue.
Firefighters have not said how severe the injuries are or what caused the crash.
