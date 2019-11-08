  • Student, driver hurt in crash involving school bus in Orange County, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a car and a student were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus in Orange County, firefighters said.

    Officials said the crash occurred around 8:07 a.m. on Aloma Avenue, between Forsyth Road and North Palmetto Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Firefighters have not said how severe the injuries are or what caused the crash.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories