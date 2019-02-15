  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down westbound SR 528 in Brevard County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A multi-vehicle accident has westbound State Road 528 in Brevard County on Friday afternoon.

    The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of SR 528 near Highway 401, near Port Canaveral.

    Related Headlines

    It’s unclear if there are any injuries, but live traffic camera video of the incident shows a large debris field over the roadway from a violent collision.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Troopers said this is a head-on crash and at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

    It’s unclear if this is a vehicle that crossed the roadway into incoming traffic, troopers said.

    Stay with WFTV News for updates on this crash and when the roadway will be reopened.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories