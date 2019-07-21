TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire closes I-4 exit to 408, South Street in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vehicle fire has the eastbound exit from I-4 to State Road 408 and South Street closed in Orlando.
The fire occurred around 11 a.m. near the start of the exit ramp off of the interstate.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspicious incident leads to lockdown at Universal Studios
- Newborn baby found abandoned, wrapped in T-shirt at Orlando apartment complex, police say
- Woman charged with DUI after crash that killed toddler on family bicycle ride, police say
- Vice President Mike Pence marks Apollo 11 anniversary at Kennedy Space Center
Several Orlando police officers moved in to close the ramp as Orlando firefighters responded to the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown and it’s unclear how long the ramp will be closed.
Engine 1 responding to a vehicle fire on I-4 Eastbound near the off ramp to the 408. Currently, the off ramp is closed and I-4 traffic is congested to Conroy Road. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/0jrcQ6KYGN— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) July 21, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}