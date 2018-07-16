  • Road work will shut down the 408 eastbound overnight all week

    By: Racquel Asa , Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FDOT crews will shut down the eastbound side of SR-408 this week as part of ongoing work to rebuild the interchange with I-4.

    Crews will work each night from Monday night until Saturday morning, with lanes closing at 10 p.m. and reopening by 6 a.m.

    The work is part of the ongoing I-4 Ultimate project.

