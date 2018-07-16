ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FDOT crews will shut down the eastbound side of SR-408 this week as part of ongoing work to rebuild the interchange with I-4.
Crews will work each night from Monday night until Saturday morning, with lanes closing at 10 p.m. and reopening by 6 a.m.
The work is part of the ongoing I-4 Ultimate project.
