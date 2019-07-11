Traffic alert: Overturned semi-truck blocks westbound ramp to I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving an overturned semi-truck Thursday morning has a westbound ramp to I-4 closed in Orlando.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. at the ramp to I-4 westbound from Conroy Road.
The ramp is closed as crews work to clear the wreck.
WFTV traffic anchor Racquel Asa says drivers should use Vineland Road to Kirkman Road to access I-4.
YIKES! Overturned truck is blocking the ramp to I-4 Westbound from Conroy Rd. This is going to take a while to clean up.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) July 11, 2019
ALTERNATE: Take Vineland Rd to Kirkman Rd to access I-4 @WFTV @OrlandoFireDept pic.twitter.com/OuZE2gSTl5
