'Lots of sunshine': Highs in the upper to mid-90s for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect a hot weekend ahead. The high Saturday will be 95 degrees.
"I think we are going to escape a lot of those triple-digit heat index values that we had yesterday, making out temperatures almost true to what it's going to feel like outside," Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.
Sunday will stay in the mid-90s with sunny and dry skies, Crimi said.
Rain chances will remain low for early next week and even out of the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
