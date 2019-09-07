  • 'Lots of sunshine': Highs in the upper to mid-90s for the weekend

    By: Kassandra Crimi , Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect a hot weekend ahead. The high Saturday will be 95 degrees. 

    "I think we are going to escape a lot of those triple-digit heat index values that we had yesterday, making out temperatures almost true to what it's going to feel like outside," Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

    Sunday will stay in the mid-90s with sunny and dry skies, Crimi said. 

    Rain chances will remain low for early next week and even out of the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

    TIPS TO HELP YOU WEATHER THE HEAT:

