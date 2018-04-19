  • After Maria: Puerto Rico weather radar built, projected to be working soon

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico and took out the Federal Aviation Administration's Doppler radars, both of which supported National Weather Service forecasts.

     

    Nota en español abajo

     

    The island had been monitored by the satellites until about mid-November, when the Marine Corps placed a temporary radar to monitor storms, which often led to more power outages.

     

    After Maria destroys radar, Puerto Rico gets temporary Dopplers

     

    The tower was later restored and the many parts were reused. Over 3,000 radome bolts secured the dome altogether. The radome is now constructed and will be placed on the tower next. The radar is built by the NEXRAD Radar Operations Center (ROC), which provides meteorological, software, maintenance and engineering support for all WSR-88D systems and is based out of Norman, Oklahoma.

     

    CENTRAL FLORIDA  CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

     

    Photos: UCF telescope in Puerto Rico

    According to officials at the NEXRAD Radar Operations Center, the radar is expected to be up and running by early June, the start of the hurricane season.

     

    >>> Download the free WFTV weather app <<<

     

     

     

     

     


    Nota en español 
    ---------------------------------

    El huracán María azotó a Puerto Rico y con su paso destrozo los radares Doppler de la Administración Federal de Aviación, los cuales respaldan los pronósticos del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

    Las condiciones del tiempo de la isla había sido monitoreada por los satélites hasta mediados de noviembre, cuando el Cuerpo de Marines colocó un radar temporal para monitorear las tormentas, tormentas que menudo provocaban más cortes de energía.

    La torre fue restaurada recientemente y las muchas partes fueron reutilizadas. Más de 3.000 tornillos aseguraron la cúpula por completo. El radomo ahora está construido y se colocará en la torre próximamente. El radar está construido por el NEXRAD Radar Operations Center (ROC), que brinda apooyo meteorológico, de software, mantenimiento e ingeniería para todos los sistemas WSR-88D y está basado en Norman, Oklahoma.

    De acuerdo con los funcionarios del Centro de Operaciones de Radares NEXRAD, se espera que el radar esté funcionando principios de junio, el inicio de la temporada de huracanes.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    After Maria: Puerto Rico weather radar built, projected to be working soon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring storm spawns tornado that kills 1, dumps heavy snow

  • Headline Goes Here

    No Game Today: Wintry weather, plenty of MLB postponements

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms dissipate, passing showers; cooler week ahead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Weekend: Chance for severe weather across Central Florida