Beautful weekend, cooler mornings ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians can expect a beautiful weekend ahead.
"Look for our daytime highs in the mid- and upper 80s across Central Florida," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
Dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep shower and storm activity to a minimum this weekend. Dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere will make the temperatures feel much more comfortable.
Rain chances are very low throughout the weekend, and temperatures will feel very nice and not muggy.
Florida's coastline will experience a lot of wind, including gusts of 20 to 30 mph, and there is a high surf advisory at our beaches with 6- to 8- foot breaking waves and dangerous rip currents.
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
