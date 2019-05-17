0 Central Florida's rainy season here yet? Ready, set, go!

Could this be the last dry weekend before the rainy season starts? Perhaps. But we often get a random weekend during the summer where a strong high pressure sinks in the area and provides stable weather, accompanied with very hot temperatures. So we could say that this weekend will most likely be the last dry weekend with not-so-hot temperatures (although 90s as highs is already pretty hot).

Download our WFTV Weather app to watch the latest video

Winds along the east central coast of Florida

Check the water temperatures

So, this weekend, if you decide to head to the beach, just watch out for rip currents. The beach will be busy this weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The winds will remain from the east, allowing the risk of rip current to stay put through the weekend. Make sure to swim near a lifeguard.

WHEN DOES RAINY SEASON START?

Florida basically has two seasons: the wet and dry season. On average, Orlando receives about 61 percent of its annual rainfall during the five wet months (about 146 days), and Daytona Beach receives 55 percent of its annual rainfall in about 143 days.

See: WFTV weather section

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

Since weather varies day by day, month to month and year to year, it is not possible to have a set date for the start of the rainy season.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne determines the start of rainy season after several "ingredients" have been checked/observed, sometimes for several days or weeks. Low temperatures must be between 67 and 70 degrees for several days, meaning warm, humid nights. High dew points, in the upper 60s and low 70s, coincide with constant shower and storm activity, initiating the wet season. Usually, this is also a sign that cold fronts are no longer making their way down to Florida. The combination of the day's heat and plenty of available moisture also kick start the daily sea breezes, igniting diurnal showers and storms.

There are abnormal years where we could have a rainy week in mid- to late May, making it seem like the wet season has arrived, and then a couple weeks where low temperatures and dew points sneak back below threshold to the mid-60s. On average, the start of the rainy season in inland Central Florida is May 24, and for the coastal region, a few days after on May 27.

One thing to be sure about is that the rainy season will definitely make it, sooner or later. The hot, summer days are just around the corner, and we will on average have 109 days with temperatures above 90 degrees.

You may now put coats, boots and sweaters away, if you have not already done so.

PS: If you are wondering about the start date of the dry season already, a similar method is used to determine its start. On average, the dry season start is Oct. 19 for Orlando and Oct. 15 for Daytona Beach.

Florida Alert!☀️🏖 pic.twitter.com/vt19NcuzXh — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 17, 2019

Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now

© 2019 Cox Media Group.