Central Florida storm spotters, we want you to join us!

    We love our Central Florida storm spotters. You provide us with eyewitness proof of exactly how the weather is acting in your side of town. Thank you! 

    We wanted to get a closer reach and form a close niche community to have deeper weather and climate conversations that affect you, so we created a special Facebook group where you will be able to have a direct reach to our team of meteorologists, share your pictures and count on straight forward and prompt answers. We want to be your personal meteorologists.

    Join the our group - Central Florida Storm Spotters Group. We hope to have fun, frank, deep and cordial conversations with you!

     

