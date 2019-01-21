ORLANDO, Fla. - From 80 degrees Saturday to the 30s Sunday night, some of the coldest weather of the season moved into Central Florida.
"For parts of Central Florida, it will be the coldest start of the season, and despite the sunshine today, it’s going to stay chilly with a high near 60," certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
The winds were howling Sunday, gusting near 40 mph at times. The winds were gradually shifting out of the northwest, bringing in cold air from the north.
While the winds weakened somewhat Sunday night, the skies were clear and the temperatures dropped.
Early Monday morning the temperature hit 38 degrees in Orlando, with Marion County even colder at 32 degrees, along with a freeze warning.
However, a cool and sunny Martin Luther King Jr. Day is expected, followed by another warm-up.
Central Florida will reach 80 degrees by the middle of the week, but it won't last long. By Thursday, it will start cooling off again across Central Florida.
Crazy 24-hour temperature drop in Central Florida. It's 31 degrees colder than this time yesterday in Sanford and Melbourne, 26 degrees colder in Orlando.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 21, 2019
For some, we are on track for the coldest morning of the season. pic.twitter.com/UbiiHPBp2D
