Chilly start! Stormy weather expected later this week across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a chilly start to the week Monday as colder and drier air moved into Central Florida.
Download: Free WFTV news and weather apps
Related Headlines
It will be sunny a cool with an average high of 66 degrees across Central Florida, Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Monday night brings temperatures into the 40s with clear skies and an average low of 48 degrees, Shields said. But changes are coming.
"It’s the week before Christmas and we have big changes coming. Early this week, we’ll be cool and dry. By the end of the week, it’ll be wet and stormy," Shields said.
Watch: 5 -Day Forecast | Live: Doppler 9 HD
Rain and storms are expected to return to Central Florida Thursday.
"Another major storm system moves in Thursday and Friday, bringing widespread storms. That system will also drop our temperatures once again by the upcoming weekend. Nights this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s, Shields said.
How is the weather in your neighborhood? Tweet us your photos using #StormAlert9.
Dry early week, but we'll have a major storm system bring us rain and storms later this week. Busy pattern! See you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/UD1F5jWqn6— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 17, 2018
It's a cold start - jacket or a sweatshirt! See you on Channel 9 for some big changes this week! pic.twitter.com/btmVUaIUX2— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}